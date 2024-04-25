Lower Shore delegation to Maryland General Assembly wraps up work at chamber event

The first question asked of the state legislators at the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce wrap-up event required the elected officials to think more broadly than their experience of the previous three months they just spent in Annapolis.

“Why will your constituents be proud to tell their grandchildren that you were the leader we needed to plan the future economic successes of the Eastern Shore and beyond?” the scripted question asked by Zach Evans, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, said.

The senior member amongst the seven legislators on hand, a member of the Maryland House of Delegates since 2011 and a farmer by trade, gave the last response, but one that maybe best answered the question.

At table second from left, state Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-Talbot/Caroline/Dorchester/Wicomico, speaks during an event hosted by the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce in Salisbury, Md. on April 24, 2024. The legislators recently concluded their 90-day scheduled session.

“I hope to be remembered as that that we came together and worked together for the good of the whole state of Maryland,” said Del. Charles Otto, R-Somerset/Worcester/Wicomico, during the April 24 event held at the Wicomico County Civic Center and attended by dozens of community members ranging from those in the business community to local elected officials and academia.

State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, R-Worcester/Somerset/Wicomico, answered the question by bringing it back to public safety and the chamber’s pre-legislative forum held in the same room last October.

“This community came together,” said Carozza, “coming up with proposals from the local level that were eventually incorporated in a juvenile crime bill that passed this session.”

At left, state Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, R-Worcester/Wicomico/Somerset, speaks to Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson, at desk left, during a hearing on the "Transparent Government Act," of which she is a co-sponsor, in Annapolis on Feb. 22, 2024.

A bill that Carozza co-sponsored, the Juvenile Justice Restoration Act of 2024, did not pass, but she did vote in favor of the Juvenile Law Reform, HB0814, which did pass both chambers. The legislation is not yet signed by the governor, but if enacted, it would go into effect later this year.

Business owner/legislator speaks to Chamber of Commerce crowd

Maryland state Del. Chris Adams, R-Caroline/Dorchester/Talbot/Wicomico, sits in his Annapolis office. At left on his desk are a stack of bills for the 2024 session with his diplomas from Salisbury University on the wall behind him.

Del. Chris Adams, R-Wicomico/Caroline/Dorchester/Talbot, a 10-year veteran legislator and president of a Salisbury carpet store, spoke about the forum's value during an interview after the hour-plus long luncheon event concluded.

“Presenting both here and pre-session gives us a chance to share with business leaders, community leaders, what’s happening,” he said. “Most of the things that I’m trying to share are some of the concerns that I have as a business owner.”

A few of the legislators, including Del. Wayne Hartman, R-Worcester/Wicomico, came with end-of-session letters that they put on the tables outlining bills that were sponsored this year by the lawmakers. There were several lawmakers, including Hartman, Del. Tom Hutchinson, R-Dorchester/ Wicomico/Caroline/Talbot, and state Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-Talbot/Caroline/Dorchester/ Wicomico, who advocated that the state Legislature lower the corporate tax rate on businesses.

Absent from the discussion and forum was any representation from the Democratic Party, which has a majority of lawmakers in Annapolis, but a lone member in the Eastern Shore delegation. State Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes, D-Wicomico/Dorchester, was not in attendance at the post legislative session forum on Wednesday.

In this file photo, Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes, D-Wicomico/Dorchester, smiles during the opening proceedings of the Maryland General Assembly session in Annapolis on Jan. 10, 2024.

Another lawmaker who represents Wicomico County, state Del. Carl Anderton, a Republican, told the group his opinion on whose voice needs to contribute more to the legislative process.

“I think we need to hear more from y’all because you know best what you need,” he said. “We work for you.”

Dwight A. Weingarten is an investigative reporter, covering the Maryland State House and state issues. He can be reached at dweingarten@gannett.com or on Twitter at @DwightWeingart2

