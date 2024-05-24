Lowell man charged after biting man’s finger, woman in the torso at child’s birthday party

A Lowell man is facing battery charges after biting a man’s finger and a woman’s torso during their daughter’s birthday party.

Carl Scott, 37, has been charged with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; and misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury, according to court records.

Lowell police officers responded to a call of a fight in progress in the 100 block of Oak Street at 10:18 p.m. on May 17. Following the sound of screams in the backyard, officers saw a man holding Scott to the ground, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The man told officers that Scott was fighting with others at the party and almost bit a finger off his right hand. Scott also bit the man’s wife on the left side of her torso, according to court records.

A paramedic at the scene told officers the man’s finger had been bitten and shredded to the bone. The woman had a bite mark, which was bleeding and bruised, on the left side of her torso near the bottom of her rib cage, according to court records.

While officers escorted Scott from the scene, Scott was unsteady of his feet and smelled strongly of alcohol. When asked, Scott told officers he didn’t know what happened at the party, court records state.

Scott told officers he “felt as if he was going to die” and that he felt anxious and nauseous. During a pat down, officers removed a clear baggie with psilocybin mushrooms and a piece of tin foil Scott told police had acid from his right cargo pocket, according to court records.

Officers asked Scott if he had taken the drugs, but he did not answer.

The woman told police she was hosting a birthday party for her daughter, records state. She was outside hanging out with the parents, while her daughter and her friends were inside, when she saw Scott speaking to a female party guest, who looked uncomfortable.

Then, the woman saw Scott take money from his pocket and begin waving it in the party guest’s face before touching her, according to court records.

The woman went over to Scott and told him to leave the party. In response, Scott pushed her by the throat and yelled at her, according to court records. When the woman approached Scott again, he grabbed her by the throat and slammed her to the ground.

In response, the man grabbed Scott from behind and the two men ended up on the ground, according to court records.

Scott bit both of them during the struggle on the ground. During the struggle, the man yelled for Scott to release his finger and that he thought Scott was trying to bite his finger off, according to the court records.

Scott paid a $7,445 cash surety bond, and his next court date is May 30.

