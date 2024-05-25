Lowe’s cashier accused of embezzling $17K

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say an employee of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store embezzled more than $17,000 over three months.

Bessie Owens, 39, has been charged with theft of property worth $10,000-$60,000.

Memphis Police responded to the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Thursday and according to police, an employee with loss prevention told officers that Owens embezzled $17,701.31 from the store from February 29 through May 15.

Video shows Walgreens employee putting stolen money in her pants: MPD

The employee reportedly told officers there were receipts and video showing Owens “conducting fraudulent transactions” while working as a cashier in the lumber department.

Memphis Police say the employee told officers Owens confessed to embezzling the money and claimed that she had been paid in cash once and received other payments through CashApp.

Owens was taken into custody, where police claim she waived her rights and admitted to the crime.

No bond has been set for Owens at this time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.