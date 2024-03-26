Who in the Lowcountry is running for SC House in 2024?

As the 2024 elections draw near, a diverse array of candidates have emerged to vie for seats in the South Carolina State House.

The candidate filing period is open until April 1. All 124 seats in the House are up for grabs.

Primary elections for Democratic and Republican nominations are scheduled for June 11, with any necessary runoffs scheduled for June 25.

Here’s who’s running so far from the Lowcountry:

▪ In District 15, Repubican Carlton Walker, a Republican is looking to replace state Rep. JA Moore, D-Charleston, who has filed for another term.

▪ In District 80, state Rep. Kathy Landing, R-Charleston, is seeking reelection.

▪ In District 90, Frank Dickson, a Republican, is looking to replace state Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg.

▪ In District 92, Brandon Cox, R-Berkeley, has filed to run for another term.

▪ In District 93, four contenders are vying for a seat currently held by state Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, who has filed for a seat in the Senate’s 26th District. The candidates are, Jerry Govan, Chris Roland and Johnny Felder, Democrats, and Krista Hassell, a Republican.

▪ In District 95, state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, the longest serving member currently in the House, will seek another term.

▪ In District 97, state Rep. Robbie Robbins, R-Dorchester, is seeking reelection.

▪ In District 98, state Rep. Chris Murphy, R-Dorchester, is facing a challenge by Sonja Satani, a Democrat.

▪ In District 100, state Rep. Sylleste Davis, R-Berkeley, who is chairman of the House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee, is seeking another term.

▪ In District 102, state Rep. Joe Jefferson, D-Berkeley, is facing a primary challenge by Republican Ralph Elsey.

▪ In District 110, state Rep. Tom Harnett, R-Charleston, is facing a challenge by Democrat John Moffett.

▪ In District 111, state Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston, faces a challenge by Libertarian Joe Jernigan.

▪ In District 112, Joe Bustos, R-Charleston, is seeking reelection.

▪ State Rep. Gary Brewer, R-Charleston, has filed to serve for another term in District 114.

▪ In District 115, state Rep. Spencer Wetmore, D-Charleston, is seeking reelection.

▪ In District 116, Democrat Charlie Murray and Republican James Teeple are looking to replace state Rep. Matt Leber, R, who is running for state Senate in District 41.

▪ State Rep. Jordan Pace, R-Berkeley, is seeking to continue representing District 117.

▪ In District 118, state Rep. Bill Herbkersman, R-Beaufort, is seeking another term.

▪ In District 119, state Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, is facing a challenge by Brendan Magee, a Republican.

▪ In District 120, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, state Rep. Weston Newton, R-Beaufort, is seeking reelection.

▪ In District 121, state Rep. Michael Rivers, D-Beaufort, is facing a challenge by Republican Shelley Yuhas.

▪ In District 122, state Rep. Bill Hager, R-Hampton, faces a challenge by Democrat Audrey Williams.

▪ In District 123, Democrat Lisette Cifaldi is raising a challenge against incumbent, state Rep. Jeff Bradley, R-Beaufort, who serves as chairman of the House Regulations and Administration Procedures Committee.

▪ In District 124, state Rep. Shannon Erickson, R-Beaufort who serves as chairman of the House Education and Public Works Committee, is seeking reelection.