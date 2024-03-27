Low-income housing and a Boys & Girls Club expansion: Highlights from the Ames City Council.

The City of Ames plans to construct nearly 40 low-income housing units in the western part of town near the Iowa State University campus.

The city announced during the March 26 city council meeting it's partnering with Hatch Development Group to construct six apartment buildings at 3216 Tripp Street, which will include 38 units of low-income, affordable multi-family housing.

The proposed development is designed as family low-income housing serving households earning less than 50% of the area median income.

Each group of units would be two stories tall and range in size from two to four bedrooms, with most being three and four-bedroom units.

An outreach meeting was held on January 29 with the neighborhood association and surrounding neighbors, and no concerns were expressed.

Boys & Girls Club expansion approved

The Ames City Council also reviewed the Boys and Girls Club expansion at 210 South 5th Street. The project will add 7,670 square feet of building space to the existing 9,736-square-foot facility.

The $7 million project involves expanding a parking lot into Ioway Creek's regulatory floodway, which requires council support to proceed.

An Environmental Assessment Report was also required. The study found no specific concerns other than the location in the floodway, Justin Moore from the Ames Planning Department said.

"(The report) finds there is no adverse impact to the floodway," Moore said. "There's no mitigation of anything required, no disturbance to anyone."

Judge Johnston, development director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Story County, is excited that the project will provide more space for children and additional programs. The building is expected to hold 165 children, with an increased emphasis on teens.

Johnston said the building is in dire need of updating, which was built in the 1990s.

"We are at full capacity every day; we have about fifty families on a waitlist to utilize our services," Johnson said. "This expansion will help fill the void."

