Lovely Mother’s Day, warmer Monday, rain returns by Tuesday

Sunshine and lighter winds associated with high pressure over the region are a perfect combination for Mother’s Day. Afternoon readings will hover near 70 degrees.

A frontal boundary extending from low pressure in the southern Plains will lift northward. Winds will turn southerly on Monday, sending temperatures into the upper 70s, with increasing afternoon clouds. A few showers could break out later in the evening.

A slow-moving storm system will track eastward across the Ohio Valley on Tuesday. Several rounds of showers and a few embedded storms will develop. A few showers could linger on Wednesday.

A drier pattern, with high pressure nosing southward, will bring midweek sunshine. Readings will reach the 70s through the week.

A cold front will bring back rain and storms Friday, with some showers lingering into Saturday. Temperatures will continue to top out in the 70s next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Mainly sunny. High 73

Tonight: A few clouds, not as cool. Liw 53

Monday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 79 (54)

Tuesday: Showers, few storms. High 71 (60)

Wednesday: Sunshine, pleasant. High 73 (57)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (51)

Friday: Some sun, showers, storms. High 78 (59)

Saturday: Showers ending, breezy, cooler. High 68 (54)

