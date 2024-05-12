Lovely Mother’s Day, warmer Monday, rain returns by Tuesday

Ben Gelber
·1 min read

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

Sunshine and lighter winds associated with high pressure over the region are a perfect combination for Mother’s Day. Afternoon readings will hover near 70 degrees.

A frontal boundary extending from low pressure in the southern Plains will lift northward. Winds will turn southerly on Monday, sending temperatures into the upper 70s, with increasing afternoon clouds. A few showers could break out later in the evening.

A slow-moving storm system will track eastward across the Ohio Valley on Tuesday. Several rounds of showers and a few embedded storms will develop. A few showers could linger on Wednesday.

A drier pattern, with high pressure nosing southward, will bring midweek sunshine. Readings will reach the 70s through the week.

A cold front will bring back rain and storms Friday, with some showers lingering into Saturday. Temperatures will continue to top out in the 70s next weekend.

Forecast

  • Sunday: Mainly sunny. High 73

  • Tonight: A few clouds, not as cool. Liw 53

  • Monday: Partly sunny, warmer. High 79 (54)

  • Tuesday: Showers, few storms. High 71 (60)

  • Wednesday: Sunshine, pleasant. High 73 (57)

  • Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (51)

  • Friday: Some sun, showers, storms. High 78 (59)

  • Saturday: Showers ending, breezy, cooler. High 68 (54)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.