Loved ones grieve Denver man killed by suspected impaired driver

DENVER (KDVR) — The family of a man who was struck and killed by a driver while standing in the front yard of his southwest Denver home continues to grieve the loss of their relative.

Family members say 57-year-old Nam Ngo was killed Monday afternoon in front of his home in the 1100 block of South Irving Street.

“He was a good guy,” one relative said.

That same relative said Ngo had been working in the front yard, spraying for bugs, when he was hit. He said the driver was on Mississippi Avenue and turned around on Irving Street.

“I don’t know why,” he said.

Flowers and people

A neighbor who lives across the street said the victim had his back to the street when the driver drove up onto the curb.

On Tuesday afternoon, flowers had been left on a fence post. The fence itself is now broken into pieces.

“He was a gentle man,” Ngo’s sister-in-law said.

The Denver Police Department said they arrested 56-year-old James Corpuz on investigation of vehicular homicide because of signs of impairment.

