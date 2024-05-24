Louisville weather: Severe weather possible Memorial Day weekend

A water drop splashes on a piece of metal piping Monday. Monday’s rain fall pushed 2018 over the record for wettest year in Louisville. Dec. 31, 2018

The National Weather Service of Louisville is predicting severe weather Sunday, which could impact Jack Harlow's first Gazebo Festival and Memorial Day weekend activities.

According to a post from the NWS on X, formerly Twitter, possible hazards vary from tornadoes to damaging winds to floods. Those in north-central Kentucky and Southern Indiana are most likely to be impacted.

Organized severe weather is possible Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. All severe hazards are on the table, including damaging winds, tornadoes, large hail, and localized flooding. Stay weather aware over the holiday weekend! #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/V442qs2UKo — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) May 24, 2024

Memorial Day weekend weather in Louisville

Here's what we know about the weather over the holiday weekend as of Friday afternoon.

Saturday weather forecast Louisville

According to the Louisville NWS seven-day forecast, Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 84. There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a,m. with southwest winds of 6 mph in the morning.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 65 and varied winds.

Louisville weather forecast for Sunday

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 87. There's a chance of showers before 11 a.m. with a chance of showers and storms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Showers and a possible storm could occur after 2 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with south winds of 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch is expected.

Sunday night is forecasted as a low of around 67 degrees and a 90% chance of precipitation. Showers and thunderstorms are expected before 5 a.m., then showers and a possible thunderstorm after 5 a.m. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Memorial Day weather in Louisville

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 82. The chance of precipitation is 60% with likely showers and a possible storm before 8 a.m., and a chance of both after 8 a.m.

Monday night is forecasted as mostly clear with a low near 59. There's a 30% chance of showers and storms before 8 p.m.

Gazebo Festival When is Gazebo Festival? Here's everything to know about Jack Harlow's two-day music festival

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville forecast: Severe weather possible Memorial Day weekend