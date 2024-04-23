Louisville Metro Police reports bomb threat at Reynolds Consumer Products plant in Parkland
Louisville Metro Police said officers are responding to a bomb threat made at a packaging plant in the Parkland neighborhood.
A call about the treat at Reynolds Consumer Products on in the 2800 block of Hale Avenue came in at 8:03 a.m., LMPD said via Twitter. A bomb squad is at the scene.
Commuters should avoid the area while the threat remains active.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: LMPD reports bomb threat at Reynolds Consumer Products plant in Parkland