Louisville Metro Police reports bomb threat at Reynolds Consumer Products plant in Parkland

Louisville Metro Police said officers are responding to a bomb threat made at a packaging plant in the Parkland neighborhood.

A call about the treat at Reynolds Consumer Products on in the 2800 block of Hale Avenue came in at 8:03 a.m., LMPD said via Twitter. A bomb squad is at the scene.

Commuters should avoid the area while the threat remains active.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

