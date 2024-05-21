Louisville Mayor: Scottie Scheffler arrest to be investigated for police policy violations

Louisville Metro Police will investigate whether officers followed the department's policies in the arrest of the world's No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said Tuesday.

"I think that’s critically important that we do that, not just in high profile events like took place on Friday, but on a regular basis," Greenberg said at his weekly press conference. "And if policies are not being followed, there will be transparency about that. There will be action taken."

Asked if that investigation was a Professional Standards Unit investigation − LMPD’s internal affairs arm tasked with investigating policy breaches − Greenberg said LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel would address that later this week.

Greenberg also said he had “questions” about the lack of body camera footage from Scheffler’s arrest.

"From my understanding, based on the facts I am aware of right now, I understand why body cam may not have been turned on at the initial contact between Officer (Bryan) Gillis and Mr. Scheffler," he said. "I still have questions about why it was not on during Mr. Scheffler’s arrest."

May 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Scottie Scheffler walks off of 18th green after completing the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club.

The mayor said Gwinn-Villaroel would also address questions about LMPD body camera policy later this week.

According to LMPD’s body-worn camera policy, officers must activate their camera "prior to engaging in all law enforcement activities and encounters," including activities that occur while they are traveling to or from work.

Officers are excused from activating their devices only if their assigned camera "is docked for uploading following a tour of duty." If they fail to activate their device, they are meant to turn in an electronic form documenting that failure.

Scheffler was arrested before dawn on Friday as he made his way to Valhalla Golf Club, which was hosting the PGA Championship. An LMPD arrest citation said Scheffler did not comply with an LMPD officer’s commands to stop his vehicle and "accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground."

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer − a felony that carries prison time − as well as third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, Scheffler was quickly released from Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and was able to continue playing in the tournament. Later on Friday, he called the incident a "big misunderstanding."

Scheffler was originally scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning, but after a successful motion from Scheffler’s defense attorney Steve Romines, that arraignment has been moved to June 3.

Reach reporter Josh Wood at jwood@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @JWoodJourno

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Scottie Scheffler arrest to be investigated for policy violations