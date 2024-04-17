Louisiana poised to expand permitless concealed carry; will New Orleans be exempt?

Louisiana lawmakers are poised to expand a new law allowing law-abiding adults to carry concealed guns without permits even before it takes effect and are resisting efforts to create more gun-free zones, including within the tourist district of New Orleans.

The Legislature passed and new Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed a bill by GOP New Iberia Sen. Blake Miguez to allow permitless concealed carry beginning on July 4 during a February Special Session designed to address the state's crime problem.

Now lawmakers are advancing bills by Miguez that would allow permitless carry in restaurants that serve alcohol (Senate Bill 214) and make businesses subject to a $1,000 fine if they deny entry to an off-duty police officer carrying a concealed gun (Senate Bill 233).

Miguez said his bills, which now head to the full House for debate, largely will provide consistency to protect law-abiding citizens.

"We want to make sure law-abiding citizens who are good guys know what law is in every part of the state to avoid confusion," he said while testifying on his bills in the House Criminal Justice Committee Wednesday.

All of the bills have already cleared the full Senate.

The House Criminal Justice Committee Wednesday also advanced Senate Bill 43 by Republican Covington Sen. Patrick McMath to allow retired reserve law enforcement officers to carry concealed weapons at any public place in the state. Current law only allows retired regular full-time law enforcement officers the privilege.

Meanwhile, the same committee stalled House Bill 498 by Democratic New Orleans Rep. Alonzo Knox to create a gun-free zone for the tourist district in New Orleans and killed House Bill 750 by Democratic New Orleans Rep. Aimee Freeman to create gun-free zones at childcare centers and nursing homes.

Knox agreed to defer his bill to allow him to try to make changes that would give the measure a chance of passage.

New Orleans City Council Vice President Helena Moreno and members if the city police department and parish sheriff's office testified in favor of the gun-free zone that would include the French Quarter, Convention Center and Downtown Development District.

"This is really about supporting the New Orleans Police Department ... and try to prevent any incidents that could result in mass casualties," Moreno said.

Knox played emotional news video footage of a family grieving the loss of their daugher in a Sunday shooting in New Orleans that left the daugher dead and 11 wounded.

But those opposing the bill said gun-free zones don't stop criminals from carrying guns or using them for violence.

"This would become a zone where law-abiding citizens would be completely defenseless," said Dan Zelenka of the Louisiana Shooting Association. "I can't see anything about this bill that is good for law-abiding citizens."

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana set to expand permitless concealed carry; what about New Orleans?