Louisiana doctor's plane 'out of control' before Middle Tennessee crash, officials say

The single-engine, fixed wing plane that crashed south of Nashville in Williamson County was "violently out of control" before the crash, officials said.

"The wreckage is over a half-mile radius," National Transportation Safety Board investigator Aaron McCarter said during a 3 p.m. news conference Thursday. "It was widely dispersed, indicative of an in-flight break up."

The plane was registered to Dr. Lucius Doucet III in January, according to records kept by the Federal Aviation Administration. Doucet was identified as a victim in the crash by his employer, Williamson Cosmetic Center.

The other two victims were identified as his two adult children, Gieselle and Jean-Luc Doucet, Lousiana State University announced.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the victims, but they have said they are all adults.

Pieces of the plane are spread out around hilly and flat terrain, in water and over farm land, McCarter said. Between 15-20 people are on site collecting parts of the plane for transport to a secure facility in Springfield, Tennessee.

The crash happened in the area of Bending Chestnut Road and Davis Hollow Road near the Natchez Trace Parkway, about 50 miles southwest of Nashville.

McCarter estimated Thursday that they've collected about 75% of the plane.

"We have all four corners. The tail, both wings and the majority of the fuselage," McCarter said. He did not yet have an explanation for the in-air break-up, but said he'd look at the human, machine and environmental elements.

"We do have reports of some minor convective activity. If weather didn’t cause the accident, it was a factor in it," he said.

The plane did not have a black box, but did have two data cards, McCarter said, though he's unsure if any information will be recovered from them.

The first 911 call came in at 12:05 p.m., Williamson County EMA spokesperson Jill Burgin said Wednesday. The caller reported hearing a loud sound and seeing debris, she said.

The plane, identified as a Beech V35, N47WT, took off from Baton Rouge, Louisiana around 8:53 a.m., according to FlightAware, a tracking website. The plane was scheduled to land in Louisville, Kentucky around 1 p.m.

A flag declaring evidence is placed off Natchez Trace following a plane crash where three people were killed in Williamson County, Tenn., Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The plane departed from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was headed to Louisville, Kentucky when it crashed.

Dr. Lucius Doucet III, and his children

Doucett was a practicing plastic surgeon in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Tulane University Medical School in June 1987, a spokesman for the university said.

He completed a general surgery residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center before he was accepted into a plastic and reconstructive surgery fellowship at the University of California-Davis School of Medicine, according to a biography from Williamson Cosmetic Center.

"His love of family, food, and music led him back to Louisiana," according to his biography. "He enjoys spending time with his family and friends when he is not pursuing his favorite hobby, aviation."

According to a post on his instagram page, Doucet had been a licensed pilot since 2016.

He was a father of three.

The Williamson Cosmetic Center said the sudden loss of Doucet "has left a deep void in our hearts and in our practice," according to a Facebook post made Thursday morning.

"Dr. Doucet was not only an exceptional surgeon, but also a compassionate man who touched the lives of countless individuals within our community," the center said. "His dedication to his patients was unmatched, and his kindness and empathy were felt by all who has the privilege of knowing him."

LSU to honor plane crash victims Giselle and Jean-Luc Doucet

Giselle and Jean-Luc Doucet were both seniors at Louisiana State University and were scheduled to graduate Friday, the university said.

"We are devastated to hear this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Doucet family and all those close to them," the university said. "We will honor both students at their respective commencement ceremonies, and we will do everything possible to help support those in our community who are impaced by this tragedy."

