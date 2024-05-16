Private plane from Louisiana crashes south of Nashville, killing three: What to know

Three people in a fixed-wing, single-engine plane were killed when it crashed Wednesday south of Nashville in Williamson County.

The victims have not yet been identified by officials.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed shortly after the crash that the plane was a Beech V35. Crews with the agency will be on site Thursday to investigate the cause of the crash.

Here's what we know so far:

Plane crashes in Middle Tennessee

The first call to 911 came at 12:05 p.m., Williamson County Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Jill Burgin said Wednesday.

A man reported that he "heard a sound and saw debris," Burgin said.

A helicopter takes flight nearby where first responders are gathered following a plane crash where three people were killed in Williamson County, Tenn., Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The plane departed from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was headed to Louisville, Kentucky when it crashed.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue posted on Facebook that the crash happened in the area of Bending Chestnut Road and Davis Hollow Road near the Natchez Trace Parkway, about 50 miles southwest of Nashville.

The debris field stretched about a half mile, Burgin said.

Williamson County Chief Deputy Mark Elrod said investigators believe the plane broke up in the air.

Beech V35 plane built in 1966

The plane was a Beech V35, tail number N47WT.

It was built in 1966 and last registered in January in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to records kept by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The V35 plane was first cleared for production in 1947 and manufacturers continued to build them until 1982. In the late 1980s, the FAA and U.S. Department of Transportation conducted tests on the V35 after repeated structural failures. The solution was a reinforcement kit for the area where the V-tail met the body of the plane.

Plane headed to Louisville before crash

The plane left Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Wednesday morning and was traveling to Louisville, Kentucky when it crashed in Williamson County near the Natchez Trace Parkway, Elrod said.

According to data from FlightAware, a flight tracking service, the plane had only flown in and out of small regional airports around Baton Rouge in the last three months. The longest flight before the nearly four and a half hour trip Wednesday was only 52 minutes.

The plane left Louisiana Regional at 8:53 a.m. and was scheduled to land at Bowman Field in Louisville around 1 p.m.

The aircraft was traveling around 7,000 feet for several hours before it began to incline at 11:53 a.m., according to FlightAware. The plane briefly reached 9,700 feet at 11:59 a.m. then began to decline. In 20 seconds, the plane dropped from 9,000 feet to 7,800 feet, the last reading available at 12:01 p.m.

