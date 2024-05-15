Louie's, The Garage, other OKC restaurants close; employees attend protest

If you're planning to head out to eat before tonight's OKC Thunder game or to catch the game at an Oklahoma restaurant or bar, there's a selection of local restaurants you'll have to scratch off your list.

Multiple Hal Smith Restaurant Group locations announced a decision to close for business Wednesday in order to support "employees’ rights to peaceful assembly and their freedom of expression."

While the Hal Smith Restaurant Group declined to confirm what employees were seeking to join in advocacy for, the closures did coincide with the Oklahoma Legislative Latino Caucus' Hispanic Cultural Day, which included a "peaceful rally against HB 4156."

"More businesses should’ve done this. Thank you for understanding that 85% of your kitchen workers are Hispanic," said Facebook user Aaron Galindo in response to the Louie's Northwest Expressway post.

People eat outside at Louie’s Grill & Bar at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. Louie's is one of several Hal Smith restaurants that closed Wednesday to allow employees to attend a day of advocacy at the state capitol.

Reactions online varied, with some criticizing or questioning the closures and others praising the company's decision. Comments on some restaurant posts were limited, and some Facebook users took to their own pages to post their thoughts, even calling for boycotts of the restaurant group.

The Oklahoman reached out to Hal Smith Restaurants, which declined to comment further on what motivated the decision to close.

"This speaks volumes about the management/owners. Tonight is a Thunder game night, which I'm sure would generate a lot of profit. Respect this decision," Facebook user Angie Wheelis Mulligan commented on the announcement on The Garage (Britton Rd.)'s Facebook page.

The closures affect the following restaurant locations, confirmed by The Oklahoman via the restaurants' independent Facebook pages.

Louie's Grill & Bar 7216 NW Expressway 9401 Lake Hefner Parkway 1201 NW 178 Street 9101 S Western Ave. 1389 E 15 Street in Edmond 6007 SE 15 Street in Midwest City 1601 S Interstate 35 Service Road in Moore 3750 W Robinson Street in Norman 301 W Boyd Street in Norman 1600 Garth Brooks Blvd. in Yukon 720 S Main Street in Stillwater 813 E A Street in Jenks 1640 N 9th Street in Broken Arrow 6310 E 101 Street in Tulsa

The Garage: 1117 N Robinson Ave. 1024 W Interstate 240 Service Road 209 Outlet Shoppes Drive 900 W Britton Road 1316 W Covell Road in Edmond 601 S Bryant Ave. in Edmond 2060 S Interstate 35 Service Road in Moore 190 Shawnee Mall Drive in Shawnee Opening at 5 p.m. - 5301 Main Street, Suite 101 in Del City

Pub W: 3121 W Memorial Road 3720 W Robinson Street, Suite 104 in Norman

Jimmy B's Culinary + Krafted: 1225 N Broadway Ave.

Hefner Grill: 9201 Lake Hefner Parkway

Mama Roja: 9219 Lake Hefner Parkway

Redrock Canyon Grill: 9221 Lake Hefner Parkway

The Winston: 106 W. Main Street in Norman

El Huevo Mexi-Diner : 3522 24 Ave. NW in Norman

Neighborhood JA.M. : 525 NW 11 Street, Suite 101 102 W Main Street in Norman



