Lotto winners say unemployment glitch is preventing payout

(NewsNation) — Hundreds of Florida lottery winners say the Sunshine State is illegally withholding their winnings due to a system error that makes it appear they were overpaid in unemployment benefits.

Many of these lottery winners, who applied for unemployment assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, claim they never received notice from the state that they were overpaid.

‘I didn’t owe the money’: Lottery winner

Bob Calamita scored $1,000 in March. However, when he visited the lottery office, instead of walking out with money, he was given a letter stating he owed the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity $3,000 for an unemployment overpayment during the pandemic.

“I stay there about an hour and a half to be told, ‘Sorry, you’re not getting this because you owe money on the DEO system,’” Calamita told Nexstar’s WFLA. “If I owed money, I would have paid it. I have no problem with that, but I didn’t owe money.”

Others have complained on social media and to local news outlets that they experienced the same problem.

The state eventually sent Calamita a check with the full $1,000 prize. He was told he didn’t owe any money and the issue was due to a computer-generated error occurring in the system the office uses to fight fraud.

NewsNation reached out to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity which replied it’s looking the problem and evaluating incidents on a case-by-case basis

Why can Florida withhold lotto winnings?

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, if residents do owe any money, including debts, child support or taxes, states can allow their agencies to collect those funds from lottery winnings.

States have different laws regarding lottery winnings and residents are usually taxed on their winnings, the association said.

