Lottery winner left ‘speechless’ when Michigan worker quietly writes down her prize

A 77-year-old woman in Michigan knew she had matched five winning Mega Millions numbers, but she had no idea how much she had won.

She took her ticket into a retailer to find out her total winnings.

“The worker looked at it, wrote something on a piece of paper, and then slipped the paper across the counter to me,” she told Michigan Lottery Connect officials.

The note told Louise Adams she had won $1 million.

“When I looked at it and saw $1 million written down, I was speechless! Winning truly feels like a miracle,” the Jackson woman said.

Adams had matched the five white ball numbers of 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38, but she missed the gold Mega Ball number 4 for the jackpot.

Adams had stopped at a gas station to get a car wash and bought a Mega Millions ticket in March, she told officials.

“I still can’t believe I won! All I have to say is thank goodness I decided to get a car wash that day, otherwise I wouldn’t be here claiming $1 million,” she said.

Adams said she plans to share her winnings with family.

Jackson is about a 75-mile drive west of Detroit.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

