Lottery ticket gift from dad earns man $4 million

Steven Richard won $4 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that was gifted to him by his father. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery

April 3 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man said a gift of a Massachusetts State Lottery scratch-off ticket from his father led to a $4 million jackpot.

Steven Richard of Barrington told Massachusetts State Lottery officials he was having breakfast with his father recently when the older man gave him a $10 $4,000,000 Bonus Bucks scratch-off ticket.

Richard said he scratched the ticket off later in the day and was shocked to discover it was a $4 million winner.

He said he had to scan the ticket with the Mass Lottery smartphone app before he could fully believe his good fortune.

Richard said he called his wife first, then called his dad to share the news of the gift's results.

The winner said he plans to use some of his prize money to travel with his wife.