Lottery player wins $837,000 jackpot in North Carolina. Where was lucky ticket sold?

A lottery player is in for a big surprise after hitting the jackpot in North Carolina.

The person bought a Cash 5 game ticket that matched all five numbers picked in the April 27 drawing. That means the ticket is worth $837,187, the N.C. Education Lottery wrote on its website and on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The winning numbers: 11-20-21-26-28.

So, where did the player buy the lucky ticket? It was sold at the Jiffy Quick store on Sloop Avenue in Kannapolis, a roughly 30-mile drive northeast from Charlotte.

The person beat 1-in-962,598 odds to score the top prize in the rolling jackpot game, which offers tickets starting at $1.

Just before 11 a.m. April 29, lottery officials told McClatchy News in an email that no winner had come forward. The state gives lucky ticket holders about six months to claim their prizes in drawing games.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

