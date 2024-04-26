'Lots of Debris': Massive Tornado Swirls Near Lincoln, Nebraska

Weather officials urged residents in eastern Nebraska to seek shelter “immediately” as tornadoes moved through the Lincoln and Omaha metro areas on Friday, April 26.

On Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the Lincoln area.

Footage filmed by Clint Hendricks shows the massive tornado swirl as he drove on Interstate 80 on Friday afternoon.

“Lots of debris in the air,” Hendricks said. Credit: Clint Hendricks IV via Storyful

Video Transcript

Oh, my gosh.Huge tornado.Northeast Lincoln Nebraska time is 254.Oh, my gosh.Look at that.It still fire.That's a strong tornado.Lots of debris in the air.Lots of debris in the air.Oh, Jesus.Be with these people.Oh, it is doing a lot of damage.Oh, my gosh.