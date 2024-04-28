'A lot of fun': New Grand Canyon University grads celebrate their day

Graduates, their families, and faculty packed Grand Canyon University’s Global Credit Union Arena this week to celebrate the university’s nearly 29,000 traditional and online student graduates.

GCU, located in west Phoenix, is one of the largest Christian colleges in the country. The school enrolls more than 118,000 students. This spring's graduating class includes more than 5,000 traditional on-campus students and about 24,000 online students.

The stands of the university's 7,000-seat basketball arena were filled with cheering supporters as the graduates took their seats Friday afternoon. Tickets to GCU graduation ceremonies are coveted as each graduate only receives six seats for friends and family.

The ceremony celebrating the commencement of two GCU schools, the Colangelo College of Business and College of Humanities and Social Sciences, is the fourth of five ceremonies GCU scheduled for the last full week of April. With 895 students graduating between the two schools, Friday afternoon’s ceremony was the largest of all Grand Canyon’s spring celebrations.

Efficiency and speed were at the top of mind for GCU graduation planners. The ceremony was a more condensed version of a traditional graduation, making it a one-hour, fast paced event.

“They want a student speaker, somebody that's gone through the same experience they've gone through," said Brian Mueller, GCU president, “and then be recognized for what they did, walk across the stage in front of their families and then go celebrate."

Amaya De La Cruz, GCU student body vice president, was the keynote speaker. De La Cruz highlighted her experience and the collective experience of her fellow graduating classmates at GCU by beginning her speech with a Bible quote and then asking for a round of applause for the graduates.

“If you are here today, decorated in your cap and gown, you have stood firm in one of the greatest tests known to mankind, college,” De La Cruz said.

After her speech, graduates dressed in the GCU colors of black and purple made their way across the stage as they were handed their degrees.

Student body president Jagaar Halverson graduated from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and walked the stage Friday afternoon.

Halverson said his day had many highlights, but he was especially proud that he was able to lead the prayer during the ceremony.

“Sitting next to my vice president and getting to experience everyone so happy on commencement day is a lot of fun,” said Halverson on some of his other favorite parts of the ceremony.

GCU will hold five additional graduation ceremonies next week to celebrate online students, as well as master's and doctoral students.

