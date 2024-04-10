GCU 2024 spring graduation: How do I get tickets, what can I bring and where can I park?

Graduation day is less than a month away for students across Arizona. Grand Canyon University students will be among thousands of their peers this month for the university’s spring commencement ceremonies.

GCU is one of the largest Christian colleges in the country and is located in west Phoenix. The school enrolls more than 118,000 students. About 30,000 students are expected to graduate in the coming weeks.

Visitors are recommended to arrive for graduation with plenty of extra time, as students will be moving out of their dorms during the first week of commencement.

Here’s what to know before celebration day.

When is GCU graduation?

GCU spring commencement will happen over two weeks during different ceremonies, depending on which school a student is graduating from. All ceremonies will take place at the Global Credit Union Arena. Guests will need a ticket to attend. These can be reserved by a graduating student.

April 25, 2 p.m.

Colangelo College of Business

April 25, 7 p.m.

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

April 26, 9 a.m.

College of Arts and Media

College of Nursing and Health Care Professions

College of Theology

April 26, 2 p.m.

Colangelo College of Business

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

April 26, 7 p.m.

College of Education

College of Natural Sciences

College of Engineering and Technology

Online students will celebrate from May 1-3 over the span of six celebrations. Details on when those gradations will take place can be found on the school’s website.

What can I bring?

Global Credit Union Arena requires guests to use clear bags for entry. All bags must not be larger than 12 inches wide. Vaping and smoking are not permitted in the arena or on campus.

Other prohibited items:

Outside beverages

Balloons

Selfie sticks and tripods

Large posters

Wrapped gifts

Noisemakers

Strollers

All weapons

Where should I park?

Guests are directed to park in different locations depending on which ceremony they attend.

For the first week of celebrations, guests should park at the 33rd Avenue garage for 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. ceremonies. Guests at the 2 p.m. ceremony should park at the 27th Avenue Garage and take the provided shuttle to the arena.

For ceremonies taking place from May 1-3, guests should park at the 33rd Avenue Garage in the morning and the 27th Avenue Garage in the afternoon.

Helen Rummel covers higher education for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at hrummel@azcentral.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @helenrummel.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: GCU spring graduation: What to know about ceremony, tickets, parking