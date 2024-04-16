Lost & Found Grief Center hires Mark Miller, longtime OTC spokesman, as its new director

Mark Miller will join the Lost & Found Grief Center as its new executive director.

As the new executive director of the Lost & Found Grief Center, Mark Miller has a deeply personal connection to the nonprofit.

Miller and his wife Kelly, anguished over the unexpected loss of their oldest son Luke in January 2019, turned to the center for counseling. They continued for more than a year, only stepping away after the pandemic temporarily shut down in-person visits.

"At the time, I never thought I could have a conversation about my son without breaking down. I felt so stuck. I was so sad. We all were. You just can't imagine that you'll ever not be that sad," Miller recalled.

"But by going through the process, going through the counseling, you can get unstuck. The best you can hope for is acceptance but that means you're able to focus on living a fulfilling life, one worthy of the person that you lost."

The longtime spokesman for Ozarks Technical Community College — his current title is chief media relations officer — said he was not initially looking to leave OTC. His final day will be May 22. "I wanted to stay through graduation."

Mark Miller, far left, with sons Ethan and Luke and wife Kelly at Luke's graduation from Glendale High School.

"I leave with nothing but good feelings for my colleagues and the college's mission," Miller said. "Every one of my (immediate) family members have worked at OTC."

Kelly Miller, a psychology instructor at OTC since 2004, will continue to work at the college. Both of their sons, Luke and Ethan, worked a summer in the OTC bookstore.

Luke Miller was a standout high school and college cross country runner and a graduate of Glendale High School who died at age 20 after suffering complications from epilepsy.

OTC Chancellor Hal Higdon said the college grieved alongside the Miller family after the loss of Luke and there will always be a connection.

"Mark is just incredibly close with all of us here. He's done a phenomenal job but he's also just a really good man and a really good person," Higdon said. "And seeing him go do something that he is so passionate about, I am just thrilled for him."

Josh Kitchin

Josh Kitchin, chair of the Lost & Found Board of Directors, said Miller was the top choice because of his leadership skills, attention to detail and belief in the mission of the nonprofit.

"His experience and his past and his connections in the community ... We are just really excited about what he can bring to the team," said Kitchin, a financial advisor with Edward Jones.

"We didn't bring him in just because of his story but his story is going to make him really successful in this role because he has a 'why.'"

Kitchin said Miller will be the "captain of the ship" when it comes to the mission and vision of the nonprofit. He will oversee the budget, raise funds for the center, and help tell its story so it can make a bigger impact. Miller replaces Mike Woody, who retired in 2023.

He will work with assistant executive director Melanie Blair, who is also a program coordinator, providing individual therapy and leading grief support groups.

Melanie Blair

Miller said before losing Luke, he was aware of Lost & Found and was grateful it existed in the community but did not fully understand the lifeline and resources it offered. He wants to change that for others by building awareness and support in the community.

"It's not just any nonprofit, it is one I have experience with," Miller said. "I really believe in it. It has helped me and I know what it can do for people."

Founded in 2000, the nonprofit uses licensed professionals to provide personalized and comprehensive counseling for individuals in southwest Missouri, age 4 and older, who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

"A lot of families may not need the services now but we don't know what happens in life," Kitchin said. "They might need (Lost & Found) at some point."

Before higher education, Miller was a journalist

Miller came to OTC in January 2014 as the college director of communication and marketing. In this role since late 2020, he is the liaison between the college and the media.

"OTC is great. It is higher education for everybody, no matter what your interest may be," said Miller, 56. "I am proud to have worked here for a decade."

A former broadcast journalist, Miller worked as a sports and news anchor in Nebraska, Kentucky and Missouri — and that brought him to Springfield.

Lost & Found Grief Center, located at 1555 S. Glenstone Ave., provides support for children and parents who have lost loved ones.

After working for KOLR-10, Miller made the switch to higher education. He worked nearly six years as the associate director of communications at Drury University, where he earned a master's degree.

He left briefly for a similar job at the University of Colorado-Boulder but his family loved Springfield so he returned, landing the job at OTC.

He produced a monthly "Around the College" video with updates on student successes, new or expanded programs, construction projects, and partnerships with business, industry and community groups.

Miller developed a reputation of responding quickly to media inquiries. Higdon noted he also had a knack for being able to quickly identify a student or employee willing to talk.

"Anyone could call Mark and knew they could get him and could get answers," Higdon said. "His integrity and his positive attitude has just been a boon for the college all these years."

Higdon said the college will soon post Miller's position and hope to have it filled by the start of the 2024-25 school year.

Following the OTC graduation, Mark and Kelly Miller will go to Rhode Island to celebrate son Ethan as he graduates from Brown University. The Lost & Found job starts June 3.

