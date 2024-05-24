New lord mayor of Leeds sworn in

Abigail Marshall Katung, pictured with her husband Sunday Marshall Katung, said it was "with great appreciation and humility" that she took up the role [Leeds City Council]

The new lord mayor of Leeds has been officially sworn in at a council meeting.

Abigail Marshall Katung takes over the role from Al Garthwaite to become the city's 130th lord mayor and the first person of African descent to hold the position.

The councillor will be supported by her husband, Nigerian Senator Sunday Marshall Katung.

"Since arriving in Leeds in 2000, the city quickly became my cherished second home," Mrs Marshall Katung said.

Born in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria, Mrs Marshall Katung came to the UK to study at the University of Leeds.

"It was not just the city where I lived, studied and worked, it’s where I chose to raise my children and become a public servant," the athletics coach and Leeds City College governor said.

“My appointment as lord mayor has been widely celebrated in the city’s African community and is a shining example of the enormous contribution international students make to UK society.

"As lord mayor of Leeds, I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure voices are heard from all areas of the city and every triumph is recognised and celebrated.”

