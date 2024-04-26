‘Looks like they were trying to kill you:’ Bullet ricochets during Gwinnett road rage shooting

A road rage shooting in Norcross sent bullets flying into a driver’s car as he tried to escape a shooter who opened fire while driving, according to police.

The victim told police he was grazed in the leg after six bullets hit his car while on his way to work.

“It looks like they were trying to kill you,” a responding officer told the victim after the shooting, according to his body camera video. “Shooting all around the car. I mean, you weren’t expecting this when you woke up.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident started around 7 a.m. on April 11. That’s when the victim said someone in a white pickup truck cut him off near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Holcomb Bridge Road.

When the victim drove up next to the truck to look at him, the gunfire started soon afterward.

“We passed the Crown Plaza, then boom boom boom,” he said.

Norcross police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson the victim is lucky to be alive after a bullet ricocheted in his car and grazed his leg. The shooter, later identified as 26-year-old Lisandro Pacheco, drove off in a white pickup truck after the incident and before the victim called police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Nearby witnesses did what they could to get out of the way.

“I stayed back far enough that I wasn’t going to get in that line of fire,” said one victim over the phone. “They were flying, and I was probably doing 60 or 70 [miles per hour.”

Gwinnett and Norcross police investigated and found a suspect vehicle based on the victim’s information.

Norcross police arrested Pacheco the same day. He remains in jail without bond charged with aggravated assault among other charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: