Look out, Texans: The price tag of Costco's $1.50 hot dog stays, but one change looms

The price tag of Costco's $1.50 hot dogs is safe for now — but a new change may mean non-members can no longer enjoy this bargain deal.

Earlier this month a photo, dreaded by many, was shared on Reddit: A sign at a Costco's in Orlando, Florida, warning of changes on April 8, USA TODAY reported earlier this week.

"Effective April 8, 2024, an active Costco membership card will be required to purchase items from our food court," the sign read. "You can join today. Please see our membership counter for details."

Historically, diners were not required the annual $60 membership to the wholesaler to enjoy their savory hot dogs and hot pizza slices. The sign that made the rounds online, receiving more than 12,000 upvotes and comments from thousands on Reddit, indicates this policy is about to change abruptly.

Costco did not immediately reply to USA TODAY's request on the food court situation.

How many Costcos are located in Texas?

There are a total of 38 Costcos in Texas, with one in every major city.

Here's a list.

Why is Costco's hot dog only $1.50?

While the prices of many groceries have increased in the last few years, including the bananas at Trader Joe's, which increased for the first time in decades, Costco's beloved hot dog-soda combo remains steady at $1.50.

According to a recent report from CNN, if the combo kept pace with inflation, the price tag would amount to nearly $4.50

According to USA TODAY, Costco CFO Richard Galanti told investors two years ago that the retailer's hot dog-soda combo would not increase.

"Hold the price on the hot dog and the soda a little longer – forever," he said on the call, per MarketWatch.

Years ago, Costco co-founder Jim Sinegal shared a similar sentiment when then-CEO Craig Jelinek tried to increase prices. In an anecdote he shared with 424 Business, Sinegal told Jelinek, who is now a Costco advisor: "If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out."

The retailer built its own hot dog manufacturing plant to ensure customer prices remained the same, while Costco earned a fair return.

