TAKE A LOOK: Possible tornado leaves damage in Marion, Robeson County

PEE DEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A possible tornado that touched down Tuesday evening in the Carolinas has left damage in various parts of the Pee Dee.

The National Weather Service of Wilmington announced at about 6:00 p.m. that isolated damaging wind gusts and/or a brief tornado would possibly come across southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina.

The NWS advised people to stay aware of the weather and listen for possible warnings. Various parts of the Pee Dee reported damages.

In the City of Marion, viewers submitted pictures to News13 of damaged buildings. We also reported that certain streets in the city limits were closed off.

In Robeson County, the Robeson County Emergency Manager said a roof was damaged and trees were down four miles south of Red Springs.

A volunteer fire station in the Red Springs area of Robeson County, the Burnt Swamp Philadelphus Volunteer Fire Dept., said the area of Buie Philadelphus and Townsend Chapel Road was closed due to downed trees.

As of 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, the volunteer station reported the roadway had been cleared.

