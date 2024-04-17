A look at some of Minnesota's tightest presidential elections since 1972

The 2024 presidential election is predicted to be one of the closest in recent history between two unpopular candidates, and despite Minnesota voting for a Democrat for over 50 years straight, a victory for President Joe Biden isn't guaranteed.

Here's a look at some of the closest Minnesota presidential election results dating back to 1972.

2016 Minnesota general election results

The 2016 presidential election was unconventional, to say the least. Numerous scandals about both frontrunners dominated the news cycle and attacks on one another kept the public's attention as topics around border security, women's rights and the economy marked the campaigns.

Democratic former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: 46.44%

Republican businessman Donald Trump: 44.93%

2004 Minnesota general election results

The 2004 presidential election was the first since the attacks on 9/11, making Republican President George Bush a wartime leader. Bush utilized his experience handling the aftermath of the attacks to dominate his campaigning on foreign policy and his actions during the Iraq War. Bush's disaster management and incumbency advantage created a close election for a Republican in a historically blue state.

Democratic Massachusetts Senator John Kerry: 51.09%

Republican Incumbent President George W. Bush: 47.61%

2000 Minnesota general election results

The 2000 was a close election nationally and in Minnesota. Domestic issues surrounding Social Security and Medicare reform dominated both the Republican and Democratic campaigns. The impeachment of then-Democratic President Bill Clinton for his sex scandal with White House intern Monica Lewinsky garnered him low approval ratings from both parties. Clinton's vice president, Al Gore, made an effort to not campaign with him.

Democratic Vice President Al Gore: 47.91%

Republican Texas Governor George W. Bush: 45.5%

1984 Minnesota general election results

Incumbent Republican President Ronald Reagan beat Minnesota's own Vice President Walter Mondale by a landslide. Minnesota was one of Mondale's two wins and was barely able to carry it. Reagan enjoyed the campaign advantages of being incumbent and throughout his presidency received high approval ratings for his tough-on-crime policies and economic recovery approach from the early 80's recession.

Democratic Former Vice President Walter Mondale: 49.72%

Republican Incumbent President Ronald Reagan: 49.54%

Democratic presidential candidate Walter Mondale attacks President Ronald Reagan, particularly on foreign policy, in his speech to supporters during a rally on the steps of the Legislative Plaza in downtown Nashville on April 24, 1984.

1980 Minnesota general election results

Incumbent Democratic President Jimmy Carter experienced intense dissatisfaction from not only the public, but also leaders within his own party. Carter's unpopularity from stagflation and the Iran hostage crisis led to a landslide victory for former California Governor Ronald Reagan.

Democratic President Jimmy Carter: 46.5%

Republican Former California Governor Ronald Reagan: 42.56%

President Jimmy Carter and his Republican challenger, Ronald Reagan, shake hands as they greet one another before their debate on the stage of the Music Hall in Cleveland, Ohio, October 1980.

1972 Minnesota general election results

The 1972 general election was the last election that a Republican won Minnesota's 10 electoral points. Incumbent Republican President Richard Nixon emphasized economic triumphs and his foreign policy experience while Democratic South Dakota Senator George McGovern ran on calling for a universal basic income and an end to the Vietnam War. Nixon painted McGovern's campaign as radical and was aided by negative media coverage surrounding the mental health of McGovern's first vice presidential pick, Thomas Eagleton.

Republican Incumbent President Richard Nixon: 51.58%

Democratic South Dakota Senator George McGovern: 46.07%

May 1974: President Richard Nixon waves to the crowd at Phoenix's Veterans Memorial Coliseum. He appears onstage with his wife, Pat, and Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz.

