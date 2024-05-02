Look who hatched on the 15th floor of Utica's Adirondack Bank Building

Astrid and Ares, Utica’s peregrine falcon pair, are parents again.

The first of their four eggs hatched about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in their nest box on the 15th floor of the Adirondack Bank Building in downtown Utica, the Utica Peregrine Falcon Project announced.

Observers first noticed a small hole, known as a pip, in the egg on Monday evening.

As soon as the chick hatched, mom Astrid tucked it beneath her, hiding it from the cameras that give a live view inside the nest. Dad Ares brought food later in the afternoon and Astrid gave the newborn its first feeding.

Astrid, a peregrine falcon, tends her chick who hatched on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Astrid and her mate Ares have lived on the Adirondack Bank Building in downtown Utica since 2014.

Peregrine falcons, the fastest birds in the world, were once threatened with extinction because of the pesticide DDT, but have rebounded, although they are still considered an endangered species in New York, according to the project. They’ve moved into their old territories as well as into urban areas, including almost all medium-sized cities in the Northeast.

Peregrine falcon dad Ares takes a turn keeping three eggs and the first hatchling warm in the nest box he shares with his mate Astrid on a ledge on the Adirondack Bank Building in downtown Utica. The first chick hatched on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Astrid and Aries, the first peregrine falcons known to raise young successfully in the county, moved downtown in 2014. Astrid has laid 44 eggs so far, 30 of which have hatched.

This is only the second time an egg has hatched as early as April 30; the last time was in 2020.

The chick and its expected siblings should start flying in early June at which time the project will begin its annual fledgewatch. For two weeks, volunteers will gather to keep a protective eye on the fledglings and rescue any that get stranded.

Over the years, volunteers have rescued eight fledglings, all of whom were safely returned to their parents.

Watch six livestreamed views of the nest box and bank ledge here.

The Utica Peregrine Falcon Project will hold a chick naming contest later this month.

