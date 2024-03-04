Take a look: 2nd eagle egg arrives in Avon Lake nest

AVON LAKE, Ohio — The bald eagle nest near Avon Lake‘s Redwood Elementary School has welcomed a second egg.

Earlier this week, parents Stars and Stripes had one egg in the nest, keeping it warm and protected. Sunday, around 3:50 p.m., nest watchers reported seeing another egg among the twigs.

This isn’t the pair’s first foray into parenthood, as seen on the live eagle nest camera feed over the years. The pair has reportedly had more than 15 successful fledges since 2015, according to the school.

Eagles normally lay two or three eggs a couple of days apart, making a third egg not totally out of the realm of possibility (the couple had multiple eggs and hatchlings last year as well).

In the past, the school has held a naming contest for the eventual baby birds.

