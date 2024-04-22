Longtime Victor Valley College Trustee Dennis Henderson remembered

Victor Valley College officials announced the death of Dennis L. Henderson, the longest-serving member of the college's board of trustees.

Henderson, 77, died on Thursday, April 18, said college officials, who added that he left behind a legacy of remarkable service and achievement within his community.

“He is survived by his loving family, friends, and a community forever touched by his contributions and compassion,” college officials stated. “Please keep Dennis’s family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time.”

From Detroit to the High Desert

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Henderson's life journey took him through Florida and Southern California. He eventually settled in Apple Valley with his wife of 59 years. The couple raised three children and cherished two grandchildren, according to the college.

Henderson's life was marked by an array of noteworthy accomplishments. He was a man of many talents, having built three houses and even piloted the iconic Goodyear blimp, college officials said.

He engaged also in conversation with late notable figures like President Ronald Reagan, singer Rick Nelson, and Senator John McCain

Law enforcement career

His career included six years of service in the U.S. Navy. He later ventured into entrepreneurship and law enforcement, serving as a Los Angeles County Sheriff for four years and subsequently as a San Bernardino County Sheriff for 22 years.

During 12 years in law enforcement, Henderson applied his expertise as a detective specializing in crimes against children.

He also achieved the rare feat of winning every case he pursued with the district attorney, college officials stated.

Commitment to education

Henderson's commitment to education was equally profound.

He imparted his knowledge and experience as an instructor at Victor Valley College for six years and dedicated eight years to teaching at the San Bernardino County Basic and Advanced Academies.

Dennis earned an associate of arts degree from Compton College, a bachelor of arts in business administration from Cal State Long Beach, and a master of science in business from the University of Redlands.

Henderson took 11.8% of the vote when he was first elected to the board in 1997 along with incumbents Bettye Underhill and Carl Tate.

During his first election, Henderson was one of the first candidates to question how the college was handling its finances.

Top row, left to right, Victor Valley College Trustee Jennifer Tarpley, President Daniel Walden and Trustee Sharon Pinkerton. Bottom row, left to right, Trustee Brandon Wood, the late Trustee Dennis Henderson and Trustee Joseph W. Brady.

“I will investigate unwarranted pay raises,” Henderson told the Daily Press in 1997. “I will try to make sure contracts are advertised locally.”

Henderson's impact on the Victor Valley Community College District and the broader community was immeasurable, college officials stated.

He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication, diverse achievements, and the profound influence he had on those fortunate enough to have known him, college officials said.

Funeral arrangements and details for commemorating Henderson's life will be announced shortly.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

