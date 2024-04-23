Longtime lottery player thought he won $10,000 in Maryland. The prize was much bigger

A longtime lottery player “just kept winning” in Maryland, officials said.

The Montgomery County man’s “hot streak” started with a $50 win with an instant ticket he bought in Gaithersburg, according to an April 23 news release by the Maryland Lottery. He had know clue a $100,000 prize was waiting for him.

He ended up using the $50 prize money from the scratch-off to buy five $10 50X The Cash tickets, officials said.

Before he knew it, one of the scratch-offs revealed a $500 prize, officials said.

Then he scratched another ticket and thought he’d won $10,000, officials said. Instead, the scratching had revealed a 10X symbol, which meant the prize would be multiplied by 10, equaling $100,000.

“I was happy and pleased. I have been playing for a long time,” the winner told lotto officials.

The man plans to save the money for now with the idea of potentially buying a house, officials said.

Gaithersburg is about a 50-mile drive southwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

