Longtime advisor to Ky. Gov. Beshear to depart this year for ‘private sector’ job

One of Gov. Andy Beshear’s top lieutenants is leaving his post after almost nine years working alongside the governor.

Deputy Chief of Staff Jonathan Smith will leave for the private sector in “late Summer, early Fall,” Beshear announced at a Thursday press conference.

A spokesperson for Beshear did not respond to Herald-Leader questions regarding where he would be employed once he leaves his official post.

Alongside Chief of Staff La Tasha Buckner, Smith has been in the governor’s tight professional circle for a long time. Other high-profile administration officials include Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins and State Budget Director John Hicks.

Smith has worked for Beshear in one capacity or another dating back to the governor’s campaign for attorney general, which began in 2013. He’s seen by many political insiders as a liaison between Beshear and others in the political world.

Beshear heralded Smith as “an incredible part of Team Kentucky” at his weekly presser.

“We could not have accomplished what we’ve accomplished at the AG’s office or here without him,” Beshear said. “He’s going to be missed, and his are going to be big shoes to fill.”

The governor also mentioned that Smith has three young children and “may want to spend a little bit more time at home than he can as a deputy chief of Staff to a governor.”

In an interview with the Herald-Leader earlier this year, Smith mentioned his involvement in restoring voting rights for roughly 180,000 Kentuckians with non-violent felony offenses as well as the removal of a statue of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the Capitol Rotunda as particular highlights.

Smith’s replacement is an internal hire.

Coulter Minix, who has served as director of Beshear’s office in Washington D.C., will be replacing Smith as deputy chief of staff. Minix has served in his current role for more than four years, transitioning in March 2020 from an attorney role at the Children’s Law Center, according to his professional resume posted on LinkedIn.

Last week, the Herald-Leader had submitted an open records request seeking any messages related to Smith’s future.

Minutes after a press release came out reiterating Beshear’s Thursday comments, the governor’s office’s sent a response to the Herald-Leader’s request. It included only the press release.