Longmont police notes: Officers respond to thefts

Mar. 16—Friday

—10:24 a.m. Police were sent to the 2200 block of Mountain View Avenue for a report of shoplifting. They have no suspects.

—3:55 p.m. Officers took a report of theft near 18th Avenue and Cook Court. They have no suspects in the case.

—6:25 p.m. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting in the 2200 block of East Ken Pratt Boulevard.

—8:21 p.m. Police were sent to the 1900 block of Mountain View Avenue for a reported assault. One man was arrested.

—8:53 p.m. A man was arrested for DUI in the 1100 block of Judson Street.