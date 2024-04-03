Longline Financial expands deals into Florida, bringing more development

TMX contributed to this article. McClatchy is compensated as a part of our syndication partnership with TMX. McClatchy's Commerce Content team, which is independent from our newsroom, oversees this content.

New retail and commercial center constructions are on the way for Florida as Longline Financial expands deals in Florida.

Longline Financial, an Atlanta-based company, is an expert in financing residential rental assets across the capital structure, financing deals up to $100 million, and is now bringing their work to deals in Florida.

Recently, Longline Financial provided a $29.65 million construction loan to Barclay Group to develop a grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping center known as Pineda Commons in Melbourne, FL.

The new shopping center brought with it the specialty grocer Sprouts and fitness chain EoS Fitness into Brevard County.

Longline Financial specializes in real estate lender deals that help make development happen, leading to the Sprouts grocery growth. Longline Financial continues to make deals that bring these companies into new spaces.