New London woman claims insanity defense in son's killing

Apr. 17—Tiffany Farrauto, the New London woman charged with murder in the strangling death of her 4-year-old son, is expected to use an insanity defense at her upcoming trial in New London Superior Court.

Farrauto, 36, appeared in court on Wednesday, where Superior Court Judge John M. Newson discussed possible dates to call together a three-judge panel for the start of a trial.

Farrauto's defense team, attorneys Kevin Barrs and Aimee Starita, notified the court in 2021 of their intent to "rely on defense of mental disease or defect" and calling on expert testimony to highlight Farrauto's mental health issues.

If the defense is successful, Farrauto would avoid prison, but instead be committed to the Whiting Forensic Hospital under the supervision of the Psychiatric Security Review Board.

Farrauto is charged in the March 7, 2021 death of her son, David Jasmin, inside her Nautilus Drive apartment. On that date, police responded to reports of a woman screaming obscenities and swinging a baseball bat in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Police said Farrauto told officers "you can take me away now," adding, "because my son is already dead in the house." Farrauto, a single mother, allegedly confessed to strangling her son and stuffing CBD gummy bears in his mouth. Police said she killed her son "to get back at her mother," who she blamed for her own failures, according to an arrest warrant affidavit in the case.

After her arrest, records show Farrauto was found not competent to stand trial and committed to Whiting for 60 days. She has since been restored to competency. A May 12, 2021 report from Whiting revealed that when Farrauto was first committed, she was "delusional with flight of ideas, acting bizarrely, and responding to internal stimuli."

She was diagnosed with "major depressive disorder, recurrent, with psychotic features," cannabis disorder and moderate alcohol use disorder. She was prescribed anti-depressant and anti-psychotic medications.

Charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor, Farrauto remains held on $2 million bond at York Correction Institution.

Farrauto is due back in court in May when the court is expected to finalize a trial date. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Theresa Anne Ferryman.

