Logo for Ravenna's 225th anniversary unveiled; first city celebration will be June 8th

Chelsea Gregor, clerk of Ravenna City Council and president of the Main Street Ravenna board of directors, won the logo design contest for the city's 225th celebration. The logo will be used for anniversary-related advertising and materials.

How was the winner chosen?

Wayne Enders, historian with the Portage County Historical Society, said Ravenna was founded in 1799, four years before Ohio became a state. The city is working on multiple celebrations to mark the occasion this summer, an effort Gregor is spearheading.

Service Director Tim Contant said he and Mayor Frank Seman chose the top five finalists and asked Main Street Ravenna and the Ravenna Area Chamber of Commerce to select a winner. Because Gregor had submitted a design, she removed herself from the selection process when a winner was chosen.

Gregor said she's "no graphic artist" and relied on an app to help her come up with the winning red, white and blue design.

"I was actually surprised myself," she said.

First celebration is June 8

Gregor said the first in a series of anniversary celebrations will take place June 8 during Art on Main. The festival takes place just days before June 11, the anniversary of Ravenna's founding.

In addition to proclamations from the mayor and other government officials, there will be a sheet cake and mini cupcakes donated by Sunshine Cupcakes. Giant Eagle will also be donating 300 hot dogs.

The flower beds for Ravenna's Adopt-A-Spot program are being refreshed, and trash cans and electrical boxes are being repainted to match the city's colors. There is talk of a time capsule being buried to mark the anniversary as well.

Gregor said citizens are being encouraged to incorporate anniversary commemorations into other festivals throughout the summer, such as the Ravenna Balloon A-Fair Sept. 19-22.

"We're encouraging everybody to have their own celebration so we can maintain the celebration throughout the summer," she said.

