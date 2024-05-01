Local Vietnam veterans honored at commemoration ceremony Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Local veterans who served in the Vietnam War were honored on Tuesday.

The commemoration ceremony was authorized by Congress for anyone who served on active duty between November 1955 and 1975.

They were given a lapel pin and a presidential proclamation.

“You know they are getting older. Some of them have mobility challenges and can’t even get here because of that, but they are in their 70s and 80s now, so it’s imperative that we recognize these vets as quickly as possible,” said Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center Public Affairs Officer Jeff Herndon.

There are an estimated 7 million living Vietnam veterans. Ten-thousand are registered with Wichita’s VA Medical Center.

