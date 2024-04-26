Local student graduates college at 17

Apr. 26—ASHTABULA — Selinda Floss, a recent graduate of Edgewood High School, took an unconventional route and found herself without the typical pressure to choose a college.

Floss, 17, already has an Associate of Arts degree from Lakeland Community College and is set to graduate from Kent State Ashtabula in May.

A guidance counselor told her about the College Credit Plus (CCP) program in middle school. Under the program, the Buckeye Local Schools pays for students to take college courses.

Floss, wanting more challenging coursework, started taking CCP classes in eighth grade.

But how manageable are college courses at such a young age?

"Interestingly enough, the college classes were actually a little easier to manage than my middle school and high school classes," Floss said.

She wanted to get an early start on her future.

"It's difficult to think that I didn't get all of these typical high school experiences," Floss said. "This is the path God laid out for me. I learned my passion by going to college."

The faculty at Edgewood are glad that she took advantage of the program.

"This accomplishment is a result of her hard work and determination to excel academically," said Edgewood High School Principal Michael Notar. "There is no doubt she is going to be successful as she continues her higher education studies."

"Selinda has an incredibly focused mind and will continue to excel in her future endeavors," said Superintendent Patrick Colucci. "We are all so very proud of her."

Two professors have stood out to Floss during her time studying at Kent State Ashtabula.

Adjunct professor Richard Dana taught three of her criminal justice classes.

"I remember everything from his classes based solely off the way that he teaches," Floss said. "He forced us to think. He kept his beliefs very separate from class and didn't allow his biases to get in the way of his teaching."

A final exam for her Rules of Evidence and Court Procedures class involved Floss presenting a case in court before a real judge and mock jury that consisted of criminal justice professionals throughout the area.

"Even out in the hallway, waiting for this 'case' to be called, personnel around the courthouse believed that Selinda was an actual attorney presenting a case that day," Dana said. "Participants at this 'trial' were equally impressed with her knowledge in presenting a case that included complex legal issues."

Floss said that her English professor, Deborah Bice, covered topics that are not talked about often.

"She brought up uncomfortable topics and this helped us talk about it more comfortably," Floss said. "This helped me formulate my thoughts in a more mindful way while discussing the uglier topics of the world."

"It's always rewarding when a student succeeds," Bice said. "Especially when that student is so young. Kudos Selinda Floss for your commitment to learning. I wish you all the best."

Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court Marianne Sezon — Dana's wife — has become a mentor to Floss.

"She's let me sit in the courtroom during jury selection," Floss said. "I was able to sit and take notes and speak with her bailiff, Diana Perry."

Floss wants to go on to study law next spring at the University of Alabama. After that, she'd like to return to Ohio to study at the School of Law at Case Western Reserve University or Cleveland-Marshall Law School at Cleveland State.

Floss plans to join in the fight against human trafficking when she's done with law school.

She has younger siblings and has strong feelings on the subject.

"How can you take an innocent soul and hurt them like that?" Floss said. "It's more valuable than drugs. You can sell the same child ten times in one day, but can only sell a bag of coke once. The atrocity needs to be stopped. So many people avoid it because it's an ugly topic."

