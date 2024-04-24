Local state lawmakers vote for bill allowing armed teachers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — All Tennessee state representatives in News Channel 11’s viewing area voted for a bill that would allow teachers to conceal carry.

The bill passed the Republican-controlled House in a 68-28 vote Tuesday with two members voting “present not voting.” The Senate passed it earlier this month.

Area lawmakers were among those who voted in favor of the bill, including:

Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough)

Rep. John Crawford (Bristol/Kingsport)

Rep. David Hawk (R-Greeneville)

Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville)

Rep. Tim Hicks (R-Gray)

Rep. Timothy Hill (R-Blountville)

Rep. John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton)

Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport)

News Channel 11 reached out to each lawmaker, but none provided a statement as of publication.

The legislation would allow teachers to carry concealed handguns on school campuses if they meet certain requirements. In order for a teacher to carry, there must be a memorandum of understanding between local police, the school district, and the principal.

Teachers and staff members would also have to submit to a background check, pass a psychological examination, receive 40 hours of firearms training, and submit their fingerprints.

The bill now heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk.

