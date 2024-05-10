Local Red Cross volunteers in Morristown after storm damage

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local Red Cross members traveled to Morristown after severe storms swept through the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, local volunteers assessed damage in Northeast Tennessee. The team then traveled to Morristown on Friday to help with storm-related damages in the area.

“Often we are the first people [on scene], other than maybe the power companies, if they had to turn the power off or people that had to come in and cut trees away so the roads would be open,” volunteer Thomas Fortney said. “But where some of the first folks that they’re going to be [seeing], especially from the Red Cross.”

Mother’s Day, car auction, half marathon and more | Weekend events in the Tri-Cities

Fortney said he and Theresa Nelson, another Red Cross volunteer, are retired. Both Fortney and Nelson volunteer by deploying to needed areas for two weeks at a time.

According to Fortney, volunteers can be deployed to disaster sites several times a year.

Nelson said one great thing about the Red Cross is the different possibilities to help out.

“We did sheltering in Clarksville,” Nelson said. “So I like sheltering. You know, that’s one great thing about the Red Cross is they’re different.”

Fortney said any way people can volunteer and help out the Red Cross is appreciated.

“If someone has time on their hands, whether it’s an hour a week, whether it’s installing smoke detectors, whether it’s coming here and organizing the office, whether it’s going out and doing what we’re doing, damage assessment or sheltering or whatever is needed,” Fortney said. “We’d love to have the help.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.