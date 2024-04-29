Local police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are making the public aware they are searching for a homicide suspect late Sunday evening they consider armed and dangerous.

NE Ohio man arrested after guns, ammo wrapped in foil found in briefcase at airport

Newburgh Heights police say they are looking for a resident named Ian Rich who was last seen driving in an Audi. The license plate on the car is KDV6311.

Photo courtesy Newburgh Heights police

Photo courtesy Newburgh Heights police

Police said they are investigating and that “the incident is still unfolding on I-77 near I-480.”

Those who may see the suspect or the vehicle are advised to call 911 and to not approach.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.