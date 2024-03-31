Local nonprofits can use your support. Check out these area fundraisers

Have some fun and support a good cause with these fundraisers for local nonprofits:

A take-out meatloaf dinner will be held by The Pikeside Men's Ministry on Friday, April 5, from 4 p.m. until sold out at Pikeside United Methodist Church, 25 Paynes Ford Road, Martinsburg, W.Va.

First Friday Drive Thru

Friday, April 5 - 4 p.m. until sold out

Pikeside United Methodist Church

25 Paynes Ford Road

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Hosted by Pikeside Men's Ministry. Take-out meatloaf dinner. $8 dinner, includes meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Pull into church parking lot, give order, packaged dinners delivered to car to take home. Advance orders highly recommended. Call church office 304-263-4633. All proceeds benefit the Pikeside Men's Ministry to support Boy Scouts and the community.

Meat Raffle

Friday, April 5 - doors open 5 p.m., meal 6 p.m., raffle 7 p.m.

South Mountain Volunteer Fire Department

11207 Loop Road

Fayetteville, Pa.

Fish and chips with coleslaw meal. Raffle: $20 for 10 rounds with five chances to win each round. Call 717-749-5733.

An all-you-can-eat breakfast will be held Saturday, April 6, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Potomac Valley Fire Company, 2202 Dargan School Road, Sharpsburg. There will be pancakes, sausage, gravy, chipped-beef gravy, sausage links, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice.

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

Saturday, April 6 - 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Potomac Valley Fire Company

2202 Dargan School Road

Sharpsburg

Pancakes, sausage, gravy, chipped-beef gravy, sausage links, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice. $10. Call 301-432-2130.

Rural Heritage Museum Spring Open House

Saturday, April 6 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rural Heritage Museum

Washington County Ag Education Center

7313 Sharpsburg Pike

Boonsboro

Local moonshine lore; moonshine tastings by Pathfinder Farm Distillery ($5); hearth cooking by Stone House History; live banjo, speakeasy music performed by Tim Seals; pipe organ temperance music; live spinning wheel demonstrations; Hicksville BBQ Food Truck; bake sale; candy eggs; sale in museum gift shop. Parking by donation (cash only). Proceeds benefit the Rural Heritage Museum. Go to https://www.ruralheritagemuseum.org/, email info.ruralheritagemuseum@gmail.com or call 240-420-1714.

Symphony Ball

Saturday, April 6 - 5 p.m.

The Maryland Theatre

21 S. Potomac St.

Hagerstown

Cocktail reception, elegant dinner, auctions and raffles, music by Sons of Serendip. Tribute to Brendan Fitzsimmons, former MSO board president. Chaired by the Holzapfel family. Proceeds benefit the Maryland Symphony Orchestra's education outreach and community engagement. $225. Go to www.marylandsymphony.org, email jsutton@marylandsymphony.org or call 240-382-2618.

Shepherd University Musical Showcase for Scholarships

Saturday, April 6 - 7 p.m.

Frank Arts Center Theater

260 University Drive

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Alumni, students and faculty of Shepherd University's School of Music. Meet-the-artists dessert reception following performance. $25 general admission. Proceeds benefit the School of Music's scholarship fund. Call 304-876-5043, email sjanelle@shepherd.edu or go to www.shepherd.edu/music/musicshowcase.

West Virginia Goes Purple Annual Summit & Gala

Saturday, April 6 - 7 to 11 p.m.

The Stables at Arden

7192 Arden Nollville Road

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Country and Christian music with hip-hop by Rare of Breed. Keynote speaker Jimmy McGill, author of "From Prison to Purpose." Food and drinks. Silent auctions and raffles. Hosted by The Hope Dealer Project. $65 per person or $120 per couple. Go to https://tinyurl.com/dbdn4axs or call 844-383-4673.

Vidalia Sweet Onion Sale

Deadline to order is April 30

Order by phone or email

The Chewsville Lions Club is selling Vidalia sweet onions. A 5-pound bag is $8 and a 10-pound is $16. Orders can be picked up from 4 to 7 p.m. May 9 and 10 at Bethel United Methodist Church (Chewsville), 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg. There also will be a Chambersburg, Pa., pickup spot with details to be determined. To order, call 301-748-4578 or 301-491-3629, or email ogc95@comcast.net. Deadline to order is April 30. Proceeds benefit the club's food bank, clothing drive and other charitable services.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Upcoming Hagerstown-area fundraisers