Local magistrate Xander Orenstein pulled from arraignments ‘until further notice,’ sources say

Pittsburgh magistrate Xander Orenstein has been pulled from arraignments for an undetermined amount of time, sources tell Channel 11.

Orenstein was told by the President Judge Wednesday morning that he was being pulled. The court administration told Channel 11 in a statement, “We removed District Judge Orenstein from hearing all arraignments for indefinite period of time.”

Channel 11 reported this month that Orenstein was under fire for the third time in less than a year after he released a high-speed chase suspect.

Sources tell 11 Investigates Orenstein will be assigned other duties until further notice. He will also be retrained and will shadow a veteran or senior magistrate.

