Local lottery ticket worth $100,000 — do you have it?
(WJW) – Check those Ohio Lottery tickets!
Someone is holding a lucky jackpot ticket worth $100,000. According to lottery officials, the ticket hit all five numbers in the Rolling Cash 5 drawing on Thursday, May 16.
The ticket was purchased at Dairy Mart on Detroit Road in Avon, reported the Ohio Lottery.
The lucky numbers were: 1-13-28-29-39. CLICK HERE to check your numbers.
The Rolling Cash 5 is a daily drawing game. The jackpot starts at $100,000 and grows every time there isn’t a 5 of 5 winner.
Wednesday night’s winning jackpot ticket was sold in Groveport, south of Columbus.
According to lottery officials, the odds of winning a Rolling Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 575,757.
