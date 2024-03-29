Local defensive driving instructor shares advice to avoid crashes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Instructors at Safety Vehicle Motorist Defensive Driving School said it’s important for drivers to adopt defensive driving habits to protect themselves and others when behind the wheel.

The advice comes after a fatal multi-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday, March 23, that left one person dead.

7 vehicle crash involving semitruck kills El Paso man

According to a news release from the El Paso Police Department, the first driver hit his brakes due to congestion going east on I-10 at the Lee Trevino on-ramp. This caused a second driver to switch lanes, hitting another vehicle. That car crashed into a semi-truck. The semi jackknifed, lost its load and those contents ended up killing 46-year-old Steve Carmona who was part of the chain reaction of crashes.

Sandra V. Marquez, owner of S.V.M Defensive Driving said their school offers lessons to teenagers and adults on the importance of safe and conscious driving.

“We start talking about statistics from national, state to local statistics, all the way to how to make proper returns, how to give good following distance, how to avoid road rage,” said Marquez.

According to EPPD, Saturday’s fatal crash was the City’s 13th traffic related death. Marquez said heavy traffic and congestion can create frustration among drivers but encourages motorists to keep highway rules front of mind.

“The person that has the right of way is always the bigger, better road. So obviously the freeway, because it’s a four or five three lane road, has the right of way. If you’re merging on to the freeway, you have the ramp to pick up speed. But it doesn’t necessarily mean you have the right of way. Now, if you’re on the farthest lane and you know there’s people merging, as good defensive drivers, you need to give a bigger gap to allow at least one car to come in,” said Marquez.

To decrease the chances of a collision, Marquez said people should give a good following distance to give time for the unexpected. She also said staying observant and checking your mirrors every three to five seconds is recommended and avoid drinking and driving at all costs.

“We have to be considerate of others. Understand that it has to do with respect more than anything, because whatever I do behind the wheel is not only going to impact me, but everybody else that I’m sharing the road with,” said Marquez.

