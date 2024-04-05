Local city plans to declare weeklong state of emergency around solar eclipse

Apr. 5—Monday's total solar eclipse has Riverside planning for a weeklong state of emergency, as the city says it expects heavy traffic near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Air Force museum.

The emergency will run from midnight Friday until midnight April 12, according a measure Riverside's City Council approved Thursday night.

The city is expecting to more than double its population, which is about 24,500, for Monday afternoon's eclipse. The brief "totality" period of the eclipse will be at 3:10 p.m.

The extended emergency "will let us do is to close (areas) to vehicular traffic over the weekend," Riverside City Manager Josh Rauch said.

This story is free

We've opened this story as free to help you experience the important and entertaining journalism we're producing. Here are some ways you can follow our work: — —READ: GUIDE: April 8 total solar eclipse events in SW Ohio — —READ: How long will the total solar eclipse last on Monday? — —SIGN UP: Get the news of the day delivered to your inbox every morning with our free Morning Briefing newsletter. — —SUBSCRIBE: Like what you see? Explore all special offers here

"I don't anticipate that we'll need to do too much mid-week next week after all of this is over," but the city chose to extend the emergency for seven days in case extra time is needed, Rauch added.

Riverside officials expect "a number of gates open around" the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and "people should expect heavy traffic" with some lanes closed along Airway and Harshman roads, as well as Springfield Street near Wright-Patterson, according to city records.

"The big concern for us really — especially around the base and that section of Harshman — you're talking about three, four-lane roads that have limited access to other thoroughfares as well as to local highways," Rauch said.

Events are scheduled at the Air Force museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and viewing also will be available at Eastwood Metroparks. Eastwood parking is limited and permitted parking areas will be clearly marked, according to Five Rivers Metroparks' website.

Parks may close temporarily if they reach capacity, according to Five Rivers.

The day is expected to draw as many as 30,000 people to Riverside's most heavily traveled corridor that includes Harshman and Woodman Drive, Rauch said.

Last month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order directing all state departments and agencies "to be ready and prepared to ensure the health and safety of all Ohioans and visitors before, during, and after the eclipse."

Only 21 total solar eclipses have crossed the lower 48 U.S. states in the country's existence, according to DeWine's order. The last total solar eclipse visible in Ohio was in 1806, and the one will not pass through the state again until 2099, the document states.

Riverside has been in communication with Montgomery County emergency management, public health, state transportation officials and neighboring cities, Rauch said.

"We're expecting unusually heavy traffic (and) different traffic patterns," he said.

"If you are in this area, you're going to encounter lane closures, you may encounter delays, you may encounter circumstances where if you go to the base event, depending on the gate you exit, we are going to (direct) traffic to specific highways," Rauch added.