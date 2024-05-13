Local assistant preschool director charged with abusing child, records show

A preschool assistant director is charged with abusing a child with special needs, according to court documents obtained by Channel 9.

An arrest warrant shows Amber Pride-Porter worked at Children Of America preschool in north Charlotte.

Court documents state she was arrested on Friday for administering corporal punishment on a 4-year-old with a disability.

ALSO READ: ‘Trying to process’: Police, family search for remains of 17-year-old girl; suspect in custody

Jail records showed Porter was released just hours after her arrest with a promise to appear in court next month.

Channel 9 has reached out to the preschool for a statement, but we have not heard back.

(WATCH BELOW: Train from Charlotte hits, kills person)