Loaded gun found in student's locker at Dunlap Valley Middle School, police say

A loaded handgun was found in the locker of a 13-year-old Dunlap Valley Middle School student Tuesday, according to the Peoria County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies and school resource officers conducted a search of the student's locker around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when they located the loaded gun. The juvenile was taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a handgun under the age of 18, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said there was no evidence of a plan to commit a school shooting.

The weapon was stolen in a burglary that happened in Peoria, police said.

"The juvenile admitted in the interview to just wanting to show off the gun to friends at school but did mention he wanted it for his protection," the Sheriff's Department said in a release.

The Sheriff's Department also said it appears that numerous students knew about the weapon on Monday but did not come forward.

"We want to thank the students who came forward to alert school staff but also encourage parents to have serious conversations with their children about saying something when it involves a gun or violence at school," the Sheriff's Department said.

