Child, 4, and 57-year-old man identified as two killed in Macomb police shooting

A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police into a shooting incident by Macomb police Saturday night said that a 4-year-old child was killed along with a 57-year-old man by the officer who fired the weapon.

ISP said that early evidence showed that officers encountered a male suspect with a knife as they were responding to a domestic violence incident Saturday night at a apartment complex in Macomb. The man left and returned to a hallway with the child in his arms, holding a knife to his throat.

The officer then fired his weapon once, killing both the suspect and the child.

The McDonough County Coroner's Office identified the man as Anthony T. George, 57, with the name of the child being withheld by the coroner's office.

ISP said that they had met with the families of the suspect and the child as part of their investigation. They also noted that they would provide all reports and evidence gathered during their investigation to the McDonough County State's Attorney's Office. ISP was enlisted by the Macomb Police Department to conduct the investigation into the incident.

The officers who responded to the incident have been placed on leave by MPD, in line with department policy.

