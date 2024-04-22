David Artavia
Live
Trump trial live updates: Opening statements set to begin in hush money criminal case
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Opening statements are set to begin today in the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president following a dramatic week of jury selection at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York City.
Former President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels — with whom he allegedly had an extramarital affair — ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, has maintained that he is innocent of the charges against him and denies having had sex with Daniels.
Whether or not Trump is guilty in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will be determined by an anonymous panel of 12 Manhattan residents — seven men and five women — who were seated last week after multiple rounds of questioning by attorneys for both sides.
Yahoo News will be providing live updates from in and around the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse as opening statements in the trial get underway.
Live3 updates