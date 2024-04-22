Trump trial live updates: Opening statements set to begin in hush money criminal case

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table inside Manhattan Criminal Court on April 19. (Curtis Means/DailyMail.com via AP, Pool)

Opening statements are set to begin today in the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president following a dramatic week of jury selection at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York City.

Former President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment of $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels — with whom he allegedly had an extramarital affair — ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, has maintained that he is innocent of the charges against him and denies having had sex with Daniels.

Whether or not Trump is guilty in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will be determined by an anonymous panel of 12 Manhattan residents — seven men and five women — who were seated last week after multiple rounds of questioning by attorneys for both sides.

Yahoo News will be providing live updates from in and around the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse as opening statements in the trial get underway.

Live 3 updates Trump's jury is set, but don't expect to know much about them Former President Donald Trump appears for jury selection in his trial at Manhattan criminal court in New York on April 19. (Curtis Means/DailyMail.com via AP, Pool) As of Sunday, seven men and five women make up the jury that will decide whether former President Donald Trump is guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. According to reports, the jurors' real-life jobs include areas of education, business, law and even finance. Six alternates have also been chosen. Like the jurors, they will have access to all evidence presented in the case and will be ready to replace a juror if they fall ill or are unable to complete the duration of the trial, which is expected to last six weeks. While the lawyers in the case know the names and backgrounds of all jurors and alternates, Judge Juan Merchan has ordered that their identities not be revealed publicly due to safety concerns. Witnesses, prosecutors and judges involved in Trump’s recent civil and criminal cases have reportedly experienced threats.

Who’s expected to testify against Donald Trump? Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (Seth Wenig/AP Photo) Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to call several witnesses to the stand in the trial against former President Donald Trump. As reported by Yahoo News senior reporter David Knowles, they include: David Pecker: The former CEO of American Media (AMI), which owns the National Enquirer, Pecker agreed to pay sources for potentially damaging stories about Trump, then bury — not print — the stories in what is known as a “catch and kill” arrangement, prosecutors say. Stormy Daniels: The adult film actress at the center of the case alleges Trump paid her during his 2016 presidential campaign to keep her from exposing their extramarital affair. Karen McDougal: A former Playboy model who also alleges she had an extramarital affair with Trump, McDougal says she received a $150,000 payment from AMI for the rights to tell her story. The story never ran, and McDougal was not allowed to publish it elsewhere. Michael Cohen: Trump’s former lawyer has told prosecutors he arranged the $130,000 payment from Trump to Daniels and was reimbursed in a way that would hide the transaction from state officials and the public. Hope Hicks : Hicks was Trump’s press secretary in 2016, when the payment to Daniels was made. She has been interviewed by prosecutors about phone calls she may have participated in between Trump and Cohen about the payment. Rhona Graff: Graff is a senior vice president at the Trump Organization and an executive assistant to Trump. Madeleine Westerhout: Westerhout served as Trump’s director of Oval Office operations when Trump was president. Deborah Tarasoff: A former Trump Organization employee in the company’s accounting department, Tarasoff could testify about Trump’s bookkeeping. Jeffrey McConney: McConney is a former executive at the Trump Organization who has knowledge of the company’s financial transactions. He also testified in the civil financial fraud trial.

What are the 34 criminal counts that Trump is facing? Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen is likely to be a star witness for the case against the former president. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records relating to a $130,000 hush money payment that his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 campaign. Cohen claims Trump directed him to pay Daniels to keep her from exposing their alleged extramarital affair. Prosecutors claim that while Trump was serving as commander in chief, his company reimbursed the money to Cohen — classifying it as “legal expenses” in the company's internal records and even citing a retainer agreement. Prosecutors claim the legal expenses and the retainer agreement were fictional. Those records make up the 34 counts of falsifying business records: 11 counts involve the check 11 are about monthly invoices Cohen submitted to the company 12 center on entries in the general ledger for Trump’s trust Trump has maintained that he is innocent of the charges brought against him in this and the other criminal cases he currently faces and denies having had sex with Daniels.

